Santa Cruz man accused of killing girlfriend

A Santa Cruz man was arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend early Friday morning.

Police responded to Seabright State Beach on 1300 E. Cliff Dr. around 1:10 a.m. after receiving a report about a possible homicide that just occurred.

When police arrived, they found the unconscious body of a 21-year-old victim and Samuel Stone, 20.

The victim was taken to Dominican Hospital where she later died.

Stone was arrested and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail on homicide charges.