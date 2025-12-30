Woman killed in suspected shark attack in Monterey Bay died 'doing what she loved'

The Brief Officials made the discovery on Saturday, saying the body of 55-year-old Erica Fox was found in the ocean south of Davenport Beach in Santa Cruz County. The swimmer, identified as Erica Fox, was an experienced swimmer.



The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office and CAL FIRE announced Monday that they found the body of a missing swimmer who they believe was killed in a suspected shark attack.

Officials made the discovery on Saturday, saying the body of 55-year-old Erica Fox was found in the ocean south of Davenport Beach in Santa Cruz County.

"It's shocking. She was one of the founders of the Kelp Krawlers, they call themselves. They swim here every Sunday," said Kevin Phillips, who said he saw the victim go out swimming before she disappeared on Dec. 21.

What we know:

Members of the Kelp Krawlers told KTVU they swam to Otter Cove that day, but Fox never came back. Officials believe the shark attack occurred at Lover's Point.

"The Sheriff's Office extends its deepest condolences to Erica's family and friends during this tragic time," the sheriff's department said in a social media post.

Phillips has owned the Beach House Restaurant at Lover's Point since 2013 and said there are a lot of sharks in the water.

"This is the time of year when they feed a lot. A surfer or swimmer looks like a seal from down below," said Phillips.

Phillips said his restaurant filmed another rescue on the beach in 2022. The victim, Steve Bruemmer, suffered major injuries after being attacked by a great white shark.

"He was lucky he did not bleed out. Two trauma nurses were here who treated him. He survived. He is not going swimming in the ocean anymore, he told us," said Phillips.

Phillips says Fox was an experienced swimmer. She was also an important part of the community.

"Erica died doing what she loved. She swam to Alcatraz. She was a triathlon runner. This is their life," he said.