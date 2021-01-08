Expand / Collapse search

Santa Rita Jail experiences 2nd big coronavirus outbreak

By KTVU staff
Published 
Santa Rita Jail
DUBLIN, Calif - Alameda County's main jail is seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

As of Thursday, 76 inmates and six workers at Santa Rita Jail have tested positive.

It's the second big outbreak at that facility.

The biggest spike in cases happened last summer when 110 inmates and a dozen staff tested positive.

The Sheriff's Office said all new inmates are quarantined for two weeks before entering the general population.