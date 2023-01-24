Santa Rosa boy hit by vehicle remains hospitalized with critical injuries

article

A Santa Rosa boy, critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle on his way to school last week, remained hospitalized on Tuesday, as he and his family received an outpouring of support from their community.

The collision happened Thursday morning, around 8:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of Hoen Avenue, near Arroyo Sierra Circle.

Police said the 13-year-old victim was in a crosswalk when a driver in a white Honda CR-V, traveling eastbound on Hoen, struck the child.

Investigators said the driver immediately stopped and was cooperative with police. "There are no initial signs of the driver being under the influence of drugs, alcohol, or medication," officers said in a press release on Thursday.

The child was rushed to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland in critical condition and was being treated for multiple serious injuries, according to a GoFundMe.

Organizers of the fundraising effort wrote, "Our community is struggling to understand how our innocent young 13-year-old neighbor, while on his way to school was hit by a motorist," and said that the page was set up to help the Pearson family "not only financially but spiritually."

Words of encouragement have been posted on the GoFundMe, as many have expressed wishes for a full recovery and their support for the teen and his family.

On Monday, organizers wrote, "We are thrilled to share that Atticus is responding to personal parental touch and voice. The first 72 hours are critical for head injuries of the severity that Atticus has sustained."

The child’s mother also provided an update, sharing emotional words as she remained by his bedside. "Atti moved more than the previous day," she said. "Nurse said it was a neutral reflection, mainly information gathering of his discomfort. But as his mom, it felt different. I felt HIM more. Again my hands and voice calmed him, but my heart swelled with joy bc I could feel HIM, my baby under all those layers of pain meds."

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised more than $29K to help Atticus on his road to recovery. And that support, the teen's mother said, was deeply appreciated and felt.

"Of many lessons learned, the one that I feel most right now is how strongly love unites us," she said, adding, "Please continue to send prayers and healing energy."

Police said currently, there were no arrests or charges filed in the case. They said traffic investigators were trying to determine what led to the collision and whether the driver and/or the student were distracted at the time.

You can find the GoFundMe for Atticus Pearson here.