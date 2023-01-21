Homeless Santa Rosa man killed by fire after smoking fentanyl

article

An unhoused man in Santa Rosa is dead after accidentally setting himself on fire from smoking narcotics, officials said.

Around 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa Ave., the unnamed victim went behind a business and began smoking what is believed to be fentanyl. Shortly after using, he lay down with heatable gel pads in his pocket, according to authorities.

Surveillance video showed after lying down his clothes began smoldering. He soon woke up with his body half engulfed in flames.

The man was unsuccessful in putting himself out and those who witnessed the incident called authorities about a dumpster fire.

He was declared dead at the scene. Officials said no foul play is suspected.