Santa Rosa cemetery groundskeeper arrested after shooting

A caretaker at a Santa Rosa cemetery is under arrest after allegedly firing a gun while threatening a visitor.

It happened at the Santa Rosa Memorial Park.

A man told police he was confronted by a caretaker who pointed a gun at him and ordered him to leave, wearing a blue work uniform outfit and "appearing to be a cemetery employee."

The victim then said the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Alejandro Guerrero-Barragan of Santa Rosa, fired a shot into the ground a few feet away.

Police arrested Guerrero-Barragan. He is accused of assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said they did not find a gun at the scene but said they did find Guerrero-Barragan in possession of brass knuckles, a dagger, and a collapsible baton.

