Santa Rosa high schooler arrested after allegedly making gun with 3D printer

A high school student was arrested by Santa Rosa detectives on Valentine's Day for allegedly making firearms with a 3D printer, Santa Rosa police said.

At approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday, plainclothes detectives served a search warrant at a house in the 2300 block of Summercreek Drive after learning a 14-year-old male was manufacturing guns with a 3D printer.

Police alleged that during the search of the teenager's residence, they found a 3D printer, a lower receiver for a firearm, a partially completed firearm handle, ammunition, and gang paraphernalia which consisted mostly of drawings and handwritten items.

The teen was in attendance at Montgomery High School when the search warrant was served.

Detectives immediately went to the campus and requested a teacher to discreetly remove the student from class, according to police. When the student was outside, he was detained and transported to juvenile hall.

Police said the student's locker was searched, leading to the discovery of more gang paraphernalia. No weapons were found in the student's locker or his possession.

The teenager was arrested for suspected possession of an unserialized firearm, minor in possession of a handgun, unlawful manufacture of a firearm, and gang enhancement, police said.

