Santa Rosa man arrested for shooting death of a man outside bar, police say

Santa Rosa police say they have arrested a man in connection to a homicide shooting that happened outside a bar on Saturday night.

Police said they arrested Fogatia Fuiava with help from Sonoma County Sheriff's SWAT. A search and arrest warrant was served at the 300 block of Anteoo Drive early Monday morning at around 2:45 a.m. Detectives located evidence related to the homicide. The suspect was taken into custody without incident, police said.

According to police, Fuiava, 29, of Santa Rosa shot and killed Kenneth McDaniel, 27, outside The Whiskey Tip, a neighborhood bar located on the 1900 block of Sebastopol Road.

Police believe there are additional outstanding suspects as well as witnesses to the shooting and are asking people to come forward with any information they may have. Investigators are looking into several leads.

Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest of additional suspects.

A memorial for the victim in the west Santa Rosa bar's parking lot has grown with flowers, photos and candles. McDaniel was inside the bar taking in live music before the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Police said when he walked out of the bar, he was approached by two men.

"We know that there was some type of altercation leading up to the incident," Santa Rosa Police Department Lt. Dan Marincik said.

Police did not say if McDaniel was targeted in this shooting or if it was random. Po

"We're trying to determine, did he have a relationship with these suspects. Is there some type of argument that led up preceding this?" said Marincik. Police said there have been no problems with the bar before.

A homeless woman who did not want to be identified said she heard multiple shots. She described it as surreal, but that in the immediate aftermath, "nobody said a thing." Moments later, she said she saw people running away and that one of them said, "Let's go now!"

Some people told KTVU they heard as many as nine shots. A woman working at a taco truck in the same parking lot said she ducked when she heard the shots and that she was still in shock on Monday.

Fuiava has been booked into the county jail.