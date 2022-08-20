Santa Rosa mother killed, family critically wounded, in Mexico car crash

article

A Santa Rosa mother was killed Sunday when her family's car was hit head-on in Mexico.

Lorena Gutierrez, 50, was traveling with her family in Uruapan, Michoacan when a driver traveling the wrong way struck them, according to the Press Democrat and MiMorelia.com, a news site in Mexico. The high-speed crash reportedly involved a red Ford Ranger pickup and a white Nissan compact car.

The collision left Gutierrez's husband, Pedro Arango, and two young children hospitalized in critical condition, according to Gutierrez's sister, Raquel.

Gutierrez said Arango, 57, suffered a life-threatening head injury. A local chiropractor, his goal was to ‘help everyone he could,’ according to her GoFundMe post.

Armany, 10, sustained major internal head bleeding, and Imanol, 8, suffered head injuries and fractured bones. Both are students at Kawana Elementary School in Santa Rosa, her sister said.

"Lorena, mother of 5 boys, was a loving, joyful, and caring mother, who did anything she could to help her family," Gutierrez said. "Please help save my family."

Gutierrez said the funds will help pay for their medical bills, as the three fight for their lives in Mexico.