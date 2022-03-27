Santa Rosa police arrest man leaving large house party with stolen machine gun

article

Police said they arrested a man with a stolen machine gun, as he left a large house party in Santa Rosa on Saturday.

SRPD was called to the 6200 block of Bridgewood Drive around 11:19 p.m. on reports of a large gathering at a neighborhood VRBO. Upon arrival, officers estimated over 150 party goers were at the home, and several were seen driving away.

One car with tinted windows failed to stop at the intersection of Bridgewood Drive and Montecito Drive, SRPD said. When officers pulled the car over for the traffic violation, SRPD said they had probable cause to search the vehicle.

During the search, they found a loaded 9mm handgun that was equipped with a "glock switch," which allowed it to function as machine gun. The firearm allegedly had 30 rounds chambered, and 30 rounds in the magazine.



A record check on the firearm revealed it was stolen out of San Francisco.



Jarrell Laron Brown, a 26-year-old Hercules resident, was arrested without incident, SRPD said. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for felony violations, including possession of a machine gun and carrying a stolen firearm in public.

It's unclear whether Brown intended to use the gun at the party.

Santa Rosa police are continuing their investigation.