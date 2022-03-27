One dead after two separate shootings near San Jose State

San Jose police are investigating two separate shootings early Sunday, just one block apart near San Jose State University.

San Jose police posted that they were at the scene of E. San Carlos Street and S. 4th Street investigating a homicide of an adult man. The man was allegedly killed around 2:43 a.m. Sunday.

They said they are also at La Victoria restaurant investigating an officer involved shooting. Preliminary information showed the suspect was pointing a handgun at someone and an officer fired a shot at the suspect.

Police did not say whether the two shootings are related. They advised the public to expect street closures this morning while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.