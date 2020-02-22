Santa Rosa police ask for help locating missing 19-year-old man

article

The Santa Rosa Police Department is asking the public for help locating 19-year-old Angelo Julien Lammoglia. Lammoglia walked away from his home where he lives with his caregiver.

He was last seen in the area of Monroe street and Pacific Ave in Santa Rosa.

Lammoglia suffers from a brain injury which left him with cognitive impairment, and he can have episodes of up to four to five hours where he is completely unable to communicate with anybody nor have any comprehension of his surroundings.

Lammoglia is described as a white male adult, approximately 5' 10" and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Lammoglia was also last seen wearing a blue Warriors T-Shirt, Black Sweatpants, and Grey Shoes.

If you have any information about Lammoglia's whereabouts, please contact the Santa Rosa Police Department at (707) 528-5222.