Santa Rosa police ask for public's help locating 19-year-old at-risk teen

The Santa Rosa Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person.

Police said Angelo Julien Lammoglia, 19, walked away from his home where he lives with a caregiver sometime between 11:30 p.m. and midnight on Friday.

He was last seen walking south on Wallace Lane near Badger Road.

Police said Angelo suffers from a brain injury, which left him with cognitive impairment.

He can have episodes of up to four to five hours where is unable to communicate with anyone or have any comprehension of his surroundings.

He is described as white, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 175 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit with blue stripes down the sides.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department at (707) 528-5222.