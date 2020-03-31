Santa Rosa police detective dies from complications of COVID-19

article

A 20-year veteran of the Santa Rosa Police Department died from complications of the new coronavirus on Tuesday.

The department announced the passing of Detective Marylou Armer on Facebook writing, "Our heart is with her family and Marylou we will miss her deeply."

She was the first of eight officers in the department to test positive for COVID-19.

"Detective Armer has faithfully served our community, as a member of the Santa Rosa Police Department for the past 20 years and was most recently assigned to the Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Team," Santa Rosa Police Chief Rainer Navarro wrote in a statement.

Armer's passing is regarded as a line-of-duty death.

Authorities haven't said how Armer contracted the virus or disclosed information on the condition of the other officers.