Santa Rosa police seek suspect in double shooting

Two people were shot in Santa Rosa early Thursday morning but both were taken to the hospital and expected to live, police said.

The shooting was reported about 12:35 a.m. on a sidewalk in the 300 block of Sebastopol Road at Dutton Avenue.

When police got there, they found that both people had been shot several times.

Police could not find the suspect or suspects who shot them.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is encouraged to call the Santa Rosa Police Violent Crimes Team at 707-543-3590. A reward up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance “Take Back Our Community Program.”