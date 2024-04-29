Expand / Collapse search

Santa Rosa robbery suspect threatens staff with sword before fleeing with booze

By KTVU Staff
Published  April 29, 2024 12:54pm PDT
Santa Rosa
KTVU FOX 2
article

A sword was found in possession of a robbery suspect in Santa Rosa on Monday. (Santa Rosa PD)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa robbery suspect was arrested Monday after allegedly threatening a restaurant employee with a sword.

Around 1:50 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a restaurant in the 500 block of Fourth Street on a report of an attempted stabbing.

According to an employee at the scene, an unidentified man came out of a restroom and brandished a sword.

Featured

Band members in Santa Rosa have worn same uniforms for 30 years
article

Band members in Santa Rosa have worn same uniforms for 30 years

Band members at Elsie Allen High School ave been wearing the same uniforms for 30 years.

The employee ran and hid, while the suspect allegedly stole an alcoholic beverage from a cooler and then left the business.

No one was physically injured.

About 12:15 a.m. Monday, police pulled someone over on a traffic stop in the 100 block of College Avenue when they noticed a man yelling and causing a disturbance.

He was wearing the same clothes as the suspect from the restaurant and officers detained him.

The detained man was identified as Shane Hulbert, a 29-year-old transient from Santa Rosa, believed to be the suspect in the restaurant robbery.

Hulbert was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony robbery.