Santa Rosa robbery suspect threatens staff with sword before fleeing with booze

A Santa Rosa robbery suspect was arrested Monday after allegedly threatening a restaurant employee with a sword.

Around 1:50 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a restaurant in the 500 block of Fourth Street on a report of an attempted stabbing.

According to an employee at the scene, an unidentified man came out of a restroom and brandished a sword.

The employee ran and hid, while the suspect allegedly stole an alcoholic beverage from a cooler and then left the business.

No one was physically injured.

About 12:15 a.m. Monday, police pulled someone over on a traffic stop in the 100 block of College Avenue when they noticed a man yelling and causing a disturbance.

He was wearing the same clothes as the suspect from the restaurant and officers detained him.

The detained man was identified as Shane Hulbert, a 29-year-old transient from Santa Rosa, believed to be the suspect in the restaurant robbery.

Hulbert was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony robbery.