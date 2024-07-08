Santa Rosa rugby player victim in Russian River drowning

article

The victim who drowned in the Russian River last week was a Santa Rosa rugby player.

The victim, 28-year-old Nasoni "Tony" Tuitoga of Santa Rosa, was identified by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office on Sunday.

Tuitoga was a member of the Santa Rosa Rugby Club, which paid tribute to him in a social media post, saying, "It’s a sad day in our rugby community. We lost on of our players this week, Tony (Nasoni Tuitoga Jr) and our team won’t be the same without his energy. Our condolence and prayers go out to his family and loved ones."

Tuitoga had been swimming in the Russian River, near Villa Grande, on Wednesday when he disappeared in the water. His body was found Friday afternoon after crews searched for two days.