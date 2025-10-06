article

A driver in the North Bay was injured Sunday evening when a sheriff's patrol car chasing after street racing suspects collided with the driver as they were pulling out of a parking lot.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a Sonoma County deputy was driving south on Santa Rosa Avenue just before 6 p.m. with their emergency patrol lights on when the driver of a Ford Focus pulled out of a parking lot in front of the deputy.

The deputy was trying to catch up with two cars allegedly involved in street racing when the crash occurred, the CHP said.

The CHP says the sheriff's deputy tried to swerve to avoid the Ford Focus, but was unable to and collided with the car.

The crash occurred near a Friedman's Home Improvement in Santa Rosa.

Injuries

What we know:

The driver of the Ford suffered major injuries and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, authorities said.

The sheriff's deputy, along with a police dog in the patrol car, both suffered minor injuries.

Santa Rosa Avenue near Mountain View Avenue was closed until just after 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Those with information on the crash are asked to contact the CHP's Santa Rosa office at (707) 806-5600.

A Sonoma County sheriff's patrol car crashed into another car just before 6 p.m. in Santa Rosa on Oct. 5, 2025. (CHP-Santa Rosa)