Santa Rosa shooting and stabbing leaves 1 dead, 2 injured: Police

Santa Rosa police said a stabbing and shooting left one man dead and two others injured Thursday.

Just before 2 a.m., officials said three men in their 20s and 30s arrived at a hospital with stab and gunshot wounds.

Police said it appears the men were involved in a fight at Mendocino Avenue and Carrillo Street, just outside the Cherry Street Historic neighborhood.

One man in his 20s was pronounced dead, and two others are in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

ALSO: Half Moon Bay farmworkers describe horror of mass shooting

Police said they aren't sure how many people were involved in the fight and would not release information about the weapons or suspects. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to arrests.

They also asked anyone who lives in the area to check surveillance cameras for footage of the incident and contact the SRPD Violent Crime Team at 707-543-3590.