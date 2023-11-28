Santa Rosa teen not responsible for fatal stabbing of classmate: judge

A judge ruled on Monday that a Santa Rosa teen was not responsible for the fatal stabbing death of a fellow student in a classroom earlier this year, the Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported.

Judge Ken Gnoss issued his ruling regarding Daniel Pulido, now 16, who was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the March 1 death of 16-year-old junior Jayden Pienta.

The judge did find that Daniel was responsible for having a weapon on the campus of Montgomery High, which means he could face up to four years in custody.

Santa Rosa police said Jayden and another 16-year-old, Juan Cruz, walked into an art class that was not theirs and started a fight with Daniel, who was accused of using a 4- to 5-inch folding knife to stab Jayden in his chest and back.

Jayden died from his wounds at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Daniel, who was 15 at the time, fled campus before officers arrested him in a wooded area at Farmers Lane and Montgomery Drive.

The judge concluded that Jayden was the "aggressor" in the fight and "orchestrated plan" to attack Daniel, the Press Democrat reported.

