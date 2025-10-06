Santa Rosa woman still missing after hike at Bodega Head

article

The Brief Sunshine Borjas, 47, of Santa Rosa, went missing after leaving home last Wednesday to hike alone at Bodega Head. Her car was found the next morning in the Bodega Head parking lot, but search efforts have so far been unsuccessful. Sonoma County officials suspended the search Sunday, turning the investigation back over to Santa Rosa police as they await new leads.



A Santa Rosa woman remains missing days after leaving her home to go on a hike, authorities said.

Last seen Wednesday afternoon

What we know:

Sunshine Borjas, 47, left her home around 1:30 p.m. last Wednesday and drove to Bodega Head, where she was believed to be hiking alone, according to Santa Rosa police.

Her vehicle was found the next morning in the Bodega Head parking lot, but there was no sign of her.

Search efforts suspended

What's next:

Sonoma County search and rescue teams combed the area by air, land, and water. On Monday, the sheriff’s office said it suspended those efforts on Sunday while awaiting new information to guide the search.

The investigation has since been turned back over to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Borjas is described as 5'5", weighing approximately 155 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray leggings, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts or who may have seen her is asked to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department’s nonemergency dispatch line at 707-528-5222.