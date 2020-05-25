Saratoga boy fighting cancer gets unforgettable birthday surprise

Sunday afternoon, a young boy in the South Bay battling cancer got a big surprise gift for his birthday.

The COVID-19 stay at home order forced the family to cancel a very special birthday trip to Legoland, so the boy’s father came up with a different idea.

Bryce Kelley officially turns five on Tuesday, buT he is already crazy about cars, just like his dad.

So, Sunday, Ryan Kelley helped arrange for a group of people with some fancy wheels to pay Bryce a visit.

Bryce has been fighting liver cancer for two years, and his dad just wanted to make sure Bryce felt special on his birthday.

“Bryce has been through so much. He is a 5-year-old who has been battling stage 4 liver cancer for two years. And he just deserves something, something special,” said the boy's father.

That something special arrived in style Sunday afternoon.

Two Corvette groups, Santa Clara Corvettes, and Friends and Family Corvettes from Vallejo, put together a personal parade of 42 cars and did a drive-by for Bryce in Saratoga.

Being a kid who loves cars, Bryce was thrilled.

“He loved it. He couldn’t believe it. There were Corvettes lining the street. He was so excited to see each different one that came by,” said Mr. Kelley.

Bryce also got a small black toy Corvette of his own and many other gifts.

Ryan Kelley reached out to the car enthusiasts, trying to make a wonderful memory for a car-loving son that had his birthday trip put on hold.

And the Corvette drivers were gassed about helping out.

“We haven't had any car shows, any autocross, haven’t had any of our social events, we usually have quite a few every month, so that was very good timing. And just showing off our cars and for a very good cause,” said Ken Jacksteit with Santa Clara Corvettes.

Vette’s weren’t the only wheels to show up.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s also sent a couple of cruisers to cruise by, as did Firefighters showed up with an engine.

Bryce has already been through one round of chemotherapy, and he’s about to begin round two on Wednesday.

Sunday afternoon he had a lot of supporters wishing him a speedy recovery, during a birthday celebration that, so far, has topped them all.

“For now, yeah, I think this one is going to stick around as the best one for a while. It just made a great, a great birthday for him and it was awesome,” said the boy's father.