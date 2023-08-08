Katie Schneider's car found, but Saratoga teen remains missing

article

Over a month into Katie Schneider's disappearance, family says the teen's car has been found but she remains missing.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff successfully located her white Honda Accord, but is still working to find the 17-year-old, according to social media posts by the family.

The update was posted Monday but they said they could not give details about the discovery due to the ongoing investigation.

Schneider's mom shared a photo of her daughter on Instagram, marking the one-month anniversary of her disappearance.

"We continue to work closely with law enforcement and have delayed going public in part because we wished to honor their efforts to find Katie," wrote Nola Schneider. "At the same time, because Katie is a shy, introverted child, we have tried to protect her privacy, and to do whatever we can to find her."

Also known as Katherine, she was last seen leaving her home on July 5, driving the Honda. Family said she didn't have a phone or any electronics with her.

On July 5, surveillance video captured her car near Castle Rock on Skyline Blvd in Los Gatos pulled to the side of the road at 1:34 p.m., according to the Find Katie Schneider posts.

"At 1:38pm an individual resembling Katie got out of the driver's side and briefly disappeared from view," the post continued. "That person got back into the Honda Accord at 1:41pm and drove in the same direction."

Schneider is 5-feet, 5-inches with straight blonde hair and weighs around 115 pounds.

KTVU reached out to the sheriff's office Tuesday for any additional updates about her disappearance, but has not heard back.

Anyone with information on Schneider's whereabouts is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at (408) 808-4500.

Or you can contact the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at phone number (408) 808-4431, or email: PIO@shf.sccgov.org