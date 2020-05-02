Saturday update on Bay Area Coronavirus developments

article

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Saturday afternoon include:

• San Francisco is now requiring all residents and staff at skilled nursing facilities in the city to undergo testing for the novel coronavirus, Mayor London Breed announced Friday

• A youth admitted two weeks ago into the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall in San Jose tested positive for COVID-19, the county announced Friday

•​​​​​​​ In a special two-hour remote meeting Friday night, the Antioch City Council voted unanimously to remove Ken Turnage II from his seat on the city planning commission following his social media posting about "culling the herd" during the COVID-19 crisis

•​​​​​​​ All members of the public and personnel will be required to wear face coverings inside buildings at Mineta San Jose International Airport starting Monday, officials announced Friday

Statewide: 52,197 cases, 2,171 deaths (50,442 cases, 2,073 deaths on Friday)

As of Saturday at 2:30 p.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases in the greater Bay Area region:

•​​​​​​​ Alameda County: 1,705 cases, 63 deaths (1,636 cases, 62 deaths on Friday)

•​​​​​​​ Contra Costa County: 934 cases, 28 deaths (907 cases, 28 deaths on Friday)

•​​​​​​​ Marin County: 239 cases, 13 deaths (237 cases, 13 deaths on Friday)

•​​​​​​​ Monterey County: 222 cases, 5 deaths (213 cases, 5 deaths on Friday)

•​​​​​​​ Napa County: 69 cases, 2 deaths (68 cases, 2 deaths on Friday)

•​​​​​​​ San Francisco County: 1,543 cases, 29 deaths (1,523 cases, 28 deaths on Friday)

•​​​​​​​ San Mateo County: 1,233 cases, 51 deaths (1,197 cases, 51 deaths on Friday)

•​​​​​​​ Santa Clara County: 2,204 cases, 114 deaths (2,179 cases, 113 deaths on Friday)

•​​​​​​​ Santa Cruz County: 134 cases, 2 deaths (132 cases, 2 deaths on Friday)

•​​​​​​​ Solano County: 266 cases, 5 deaths (263 cases, 5 deaths on Friday)

•​​​​​​​ Sonoma County: 248 cases, 2 deaths (244 cases, 2 deaths on Friday)