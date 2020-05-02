Mineta San Jose International Airport to require face covering inside buildings starting Monday

article

All members of the public and personnel will be required to wear face coverings inside buildings at Mineta San Jose International Airport starting Monday, officials announced.

Acceptable coverings include a scarf or bandana; a neck gaiter; a homemade covering made from a T-shirt, sweatshirt, or towel held in place with rubber bands or other fasteners; or a non-medical grade mask.

Face coverings should allow the wearer to breathe comfortably through the nose and not require frequent adjusting so the wearer can avoid touching the face.

"Our top priority is protecting the health and safety of SJC employees and travelers," airport Director of Aviation John Aitken said in a statement. "Requiring face coverings is the latest measure in our on-going commitment to maintain a healthy, safe and clean environment now and when non-essential travel resumes in the future."

Exceptions to the requirement include children age 6 or younger; anyone who has trouble breathing, is incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove a face covering without assistance; and anyone advised by a medical professional not to wear a face covering.

New signage will remind those in the airport about the requirement, which is in addition to county orders for physical distancing and frequent hand-washing.

"Many of the airlines serving SJC have announced that face coverings will be required for all travelers. Our intent with instituting this new requirement is primarily to protect travelers and employees, but also to align airport and airline policies for a more seamless customer experience," Aitken added.

Officials emphasized that disinfecting measures are continuing daily at the airport.