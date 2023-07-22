Saturday's FC Barcelona v. Juventus FC match at Levi's Stadium canceled amid 'viral gastroenteritis' outbreak

Tonight's highly anticipated Soccer Champions Tour match between FC Barcelona and Juventus FC at Levi's Stadium has been canceled due to a stomach illness that’s infected a large portion of FC Barcelona.

"A significant part of the [Barcelona] squad has a viral gastroenteritis," FC Barcelona announced on Twitter.

Joan Laporta Estruch, president of FC Barcelona, offered more details in a video statement on Twitter, saying that the team’s doctor reported multiple players vomiting.

"Life sometimes gives us these surprises that change our plans," he said. "Unfortunately, it is most of our players, [and we] hope they recover as fast as possible."

Fans who had purchased tickets and parking passes through Ticketmaster or directly from the venue will receive full refunds within the next 30 days, credited back to their original payment method, Levi’s Stadium announced.

However, for those who acquired their tickets through alternative sources, the refund process will vary depending on the purchase platform used.

Those who used these alternative sources are advised to contact their respective sources to explore refund options, if applicable.

"Ticket and parking refunds will not be provided at the stadium itself," Levi’s Stadium officials said.