Expand / Collapse search

School closures for Monday, October 28

Published 
News
KTVU FOX 2
article

OAKLAND, Calif. - Due to the Kincade Fire and the PG&E public safety power shutoff, the following schools will be closed on Monday, Oct. 28. This list will be updated:

Sonoma County

  • Alexander Valley School District
  • Bennett Valley School District
  • Forestville School District
  • Cloverdale Unified School District
  • Geyerseville Unified School District
  • Harmony School District
  • Healdsburg Unified School District
  • Mark West Union School District
  • Monte Rio School District
  • Oak Grove Union School District
  • Piner-Olivet Union School District
  • Rincon Valley School District
  • Roseland School District
  • Santa Rosa City School District
  • Sebastopol Union School District
  • Twin Hills Union School District
  • West Side Union School District
  • Windsor Union School District
  • Wright Schools School District
  • West Sonoma County Union High School District
  • Reach Charter School
  • Village Charter School
  • Kid Street Charter School
  • Sebastopol Independent Charter School
  • Credo Charter School