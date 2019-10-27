School closures for Monday, October 28
OAKLAND, Calif. - Due to the Kincade Fire and the PG&E public safety power shutoff, the following schools will be closed on Monday, Oct. 28. This list will be updated:
Sonoma County
- Alexander Valley School District
- Bennett Valley School District
- Forestville School District
- Cloverdale Unified School District
- Geyerseville Unified School District
- Harmony School District
- Healdsburg Unified School District
- Mark West Union School District
- Monte Rio School District
- Oak Grove Union School District
- Piner-Olivet Union School District
- Rincon Valley School District
- Roseland School District
- Santa Rosa City School District
- Sebastopol Union School District
- Twin Hills Union School District
- West Side Union School District
- Windsor Union School District
- Wright Schools School District
- West Sonoma County Union High School District
- Reach Charter School
- Village Charter School
- Kid Street Charter School
- Sebastopol Independent Charter School
- Credo Charter School