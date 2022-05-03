Scott and Laci Peterson's Modesto home sells $50,000 over asking price

The former Modesto home of Scott and Laci Peterson has been sold after being on the market for less than a month, according to Zillow.

The three-bedroom, two bath home on 523 Covena Ave was listed for $459,888 on March 30 and sold for $510,000 on April 21. There was no mention of the infamous murder case on the property listing.

The 1,770-square-foot property features a remodeled kitchen with a built-in wine rack, two fireplaces and solar panels. The backyard is well-landscaped with a courtyard and pool.

The home was the scene of a media frenzy when news of the killings surfaced.

The Modesto home where Scott and Laci Peterson lived. Photo: Redfin

Scott Peterson was accused of killing his wife and their unborn son around Christmas 2002. Defense attorneys have suggested that burglars operating in the area at the time or others were responsible. He was convicted in 2004 in the murders and sentenced to death a year later. The death sentence was overturned last year because a court ruled that potential jurors were improperly excluded from the jury pool. He was re-sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The Petersons bought the 1949 bungalow for $177,000 in 2000.

There have been several owners since then, including real estate agent Gerry Roberts, who bought the house in 2005 for $390,000, the Sacramento Bee reported. The home sold again in 2007 for $280,000 and in 2013 for $180,000, records posted on Zillow show.