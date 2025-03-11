Scott Peterson reportedly injured in pickleball prison fight

The Brief Scott Peterson was reportedly involved in a prison fight over a pickleball match, according to TMZ. The incident happened on Sunday at Mule Creek State Prison, where Peterson is carrying out a life sentence for killing his pregnant wife and their unborn child. Peterson was injured in the fight, but didn't require hospitalization.



Convicted killer Scott Peterson was on the losing end of a beatdown in prison over a dispute over pickleball, according to reports.

Peterson allegedly kicked it off

What they're saying:

TMZ first reported that Peterson, who is serving a life sentence at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California, about 47 miles from Sacramento, was involved in a fight in the yard on Sunday.

The news outlet said Peterson got into an argument with another inmate during a match. He reportedly launched the ball directly at the other player, which initiated the fight. He was injured, though the injuries didn't require hospitalization.

Killing of Laci Peterson

What we know:

Peterson was convicted more than 20 years ago in the killing of his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn child. He dumped his wife's body in the San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002.

He was sentenced to death, but that sentence was later overturned, and he was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

After his death sentence was overturned in 2022, he was moved from San Quentin State Prison to Mule Creek State Prison.