Scott Peterson reportedly injured in pickleball prison fight
IONE, Calif. - Convicted killer Scott Peterson was on the losing end of a beatdown in prison over a dispute over pickleball, according to reports.
Peterson allegedly kicked it off
What they're saying:
TMZ first reported that Peterson, who is serving a life sentence at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California, about 47 miles from Sacramento, was involved in a fight in the yard on Sunday.
The news outlet said Peterson got into an argument with another inmate during a match. He reportedly launched the ball directly at the other player, which initiated the fight. He was injured, though the injuries didn't require hospitalization.
Killing of Laci Peterson
What we know:
Peterson was convicted more than 20 years ago in the killing of his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn child. He dumped his wife's body in the San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002.
He was sentenced to death, but that sentence was later overturned, and he was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.
After his death sentence was overturned in 2022, he was moved from San Quentin State Prison to Mule Creek State Prison.
The Source: Information for this story comes from a TMZ report.