Scott Peterson says he has proof of innocence in 2004 murder conviction

Scott Peterson is once again seeking to be released from prison.

Peterson has filed a new appeal in his 2004 murder conviction, claiming there's evidence that proves his innocence.

In the appeal he lays out six claims that he and his family believe will exonerate him.

It includes what they say is new evidence about a burglary across the street from the Peterson's home around the time his wife Laci vanished.

An exclusive photo of Peterson shows him talking to his family during a video call from the San Quentin State Prison last year.

Officials said he is sitting in a concrete cell in the photo with a virtual backdrop behind him.