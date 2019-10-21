SCOTUS Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg pays UC Berkeley a visit

article

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg paid a visit to University of California Berkeley Monday afternoon.

The feminist icon, affectionately nicknamed "Notorious RBG" was greeted with a warm welcome as Berkeley Law hosted the first Herma Hill Kay Memorial lecture.

Kay taught at Berkeley Law School for 57 years and was the school's first female dean.

Justice Ginsburg spoke at the event where she took a look back at Kay's life.

"Without Herma's predigous effort we would scarcely comprehend how women altered legal eduation and the law itself," Ginsburg said.

Kay died in 2017. The memorial lecture was created by a donation from professor Pamela Samuelson who also appeared on stage at the lecture.

