Scouts honor fallen heroes with flags at San Bruno national cemetery

The Brief Scouts placed nearly 49,000 American flags at Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno to honor fallen service members. The Memorial Day tradition has been ongoing for over 70 years.



On Memorial Day weekend, hundreds of Boy and Girl Scouts gathered at Golden Gate National Cemetery to plant American flags in nearly 49,000 graves, honoring those who served and died in the U.S. armed forces.

The longstanding tradition brought together volunteers, families, veterans, and community leaders to reflect on the cost of freedom. The cemetery is the final resting place of 15 Medal of Honor recipients and thousands more who served in conflicts dating back to World War II.

Remembering sacrifice

Among the scouts participating was Puneeth Salgundi, who shared the significance of the day.

"We have to recognize those who fought for our freedom, those who allowed us to live in such a great nation, and it feels so good just to plant all these flags and show our appreciation for all they’ve done for this nation," he said.

Lorenzo Domingo is a senior patrol leader who has taken part in the event since his Cub Scout days.

"We tend to forget sometimes about the people who served and, honestly, it's saddening but yet honorable," Domingo said.

A family tradition of gratitude

Many families have made the flag-planting tribute a yearly tradition.

Cristen Martin, a parent of a scout, said the event helps young people understand the deeper meaning behind the long weekend.

"I think I feel like the boys develop a sense of feeling like they belong to a community, so it’s not just about themselves," Martin said. "I hope they take away an understanding that they have what they have because of what somebody else did for them. Both my father and my grandfather fought in different wars."

Scoutmaster David Morgan, a Vietnam War Navy veteran who has participated in the event since 1972, said his hope is to pass on that sense of appreciation.

"Pride and knowing that what they can have and do is all due to these people out here that have given their all for us to be able to participate and enjoy life as we do here in America," Morgan said.

In addition to the ceremony in San Bruno, scouts participated in a similar flag-planting event at the Presidio in San Francisco.