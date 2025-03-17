Sean 'Diddy' Combs: Suit names new celebrities, new photos in Orinda gang-rape allegations

article

WARNING: The allegations in this story are sexually explicit and violent in nature and may be disturbing to some readers. If you are a survivor of sexual assault and need assistance, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673.

The Brief An amended lawsuit names NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. and comedian Druski along with Sean "Diddy" Combs as defendants. Ashley Parham alleges she was gang-raped in Orinda in 2018. Beckham and Druski responded on social media saying the claims against them are "outlandish" and lies.



An amended lawsuit filed by a Bay Area woman alleges that more celebrities were allegedly involved in what she describes as a gang rape in Orinda involving rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is being held in federal detention in New York on sex-trafficking criminal charges.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to those crimes, where he faces a trial in May, and denied the specific allegations listed in this particular lawsuit, originally filed by plaintiff Ashley Parham in October in U.S. District Court in San Francisco, and amended on March 13.

"No sane person reading this complaint could credit this story," Combs' legal team told the entertainment site, People.com.

Parham alleged that Combs and two other men gang-raped her in 2018.

The amended lawsuit names new people who were allegedly involved in Parham's allegations, including NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. and comedian Druski.

The suit also shows photos of several of the defendants.

Parham is being represented by Shawn Perez in Nevada and Ariel Mitchell in Florida. Combs' legal steam is suing Mitchell for defamation,

Parham's lawsuit was almost thrown out as her lawyers hadn't served Combs the proper summons in time, but they were given an extension until this month.

Parham's suit alleges that she was raped in Orinda in 2018 as payback for her mentioning that Combs might have been involved in Tupac's murder years ago.

Parham alleged Druski poured a lubricant on her before using her body like a "slip and slide" and that a man others kept calling "Cornelius," but who is really Beckham, also had sex with her against her will, according to the lawsuit. Combs also allegedly raped her, she claimed, and "violently inserted" a TV remote into her vagina, the suit states.

On social media, both Beckham and Druski denied any wrongdoing.

Beckham wrote, "I can't even believe that my name is mentioned in that matter. There is absolutely no truth to those allegations. I do not know and have never met the person that filed the suit. I was not anywhere near Orinda, CA at that time. In fact, I don't think I have ever been to Orinda, CA."

Druski, real name Drew Desbordes, was also accused of raping Parham in the lawsuit. He called the allegation "a fabricated lie."

"I wasn't a public figure in 2018 — I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish," Desbordes wrote. "My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I'm fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives."

Not only is Combs facing criminal charges, he also faces more than 30 lawsuits from women accusing him of sex crimes.

KTVU does not typically name survivors of sexual assault, but her name is public in a lawsuit and her lawyer said she only files cases when the women's names are public.

Parham has declined an interview with KTVU through her lawyers.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office previously told KTVU that they investigated the matter and found no evidence of a crime.