Search continues for Katie Schneider in Santa Clara County after vanishing a month ago

Multiple search and rescue crews combed an isolated stretch of Highway 35 in the Santa Cruz Mountains on Wednesday for clues in the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl.

The collaborative efforts started around 6 a.m. as deputies from Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, and Monterey counties converged on the narrow area approximately one mile east of Castle Rock State Park. Crews used ropes to navigate the steep and rugged terrain.

Investigators believe Katie Schneider vanished from that location sometime in the past month.

"A lot of people are very concerned," said Saratoga City Council member Chuck Page. "I’ve gotten emails from people I’ve never even met, and they’re like, ‘please help us.'"

According to Santa Clara County sheriff's investigators, Schneider's car was located in the vicinity on Monday, showing signs of damage to the surrounding brush and rocks, presumably caused by a vehicle.

At least two search dogs were brought in to aid in ground search efforts.

Katie, standing 5'5" and weighing 115 pounds, has been missing since July 5. Sheriff's deputies reported that the girl was last spotted leaving her residence, driving a white 2019 Honda Accord with California license plate 8KLK251.

Nola Schneider, her mother, expressed gratitude through social media for the "unwavering love and support" received from followers during the search for Katie.

Several platforms have been created to share tips and information that could help the investigation. Flyers have been put up on some doors and windows in the downtown area of the South Bay suburb of 30,000 residents.

"Anytime that a child or a young person disappears, it just breaks our hearts. I mean, many of us have children – mine are all grown now – but it just breaks our hearts. And so everybody is pulling together," said Page.

Those with information in this case are urged to call the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.