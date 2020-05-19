Search continues for missing Rohnert Park child, officials ask for help locating her

article

Rohnert Park public safety officials are again asking for the public’s help as they continue searching for a child who has been missing since Thursday night.

Veronica Elizabeth Prado, whose age was not provided, was last seen around 10 p.m. Thursday, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said in a news release Monday night.

Prado was last wearing red, black, and white Air Jordan shoes and carrying a black Tommy Hilfiger bag. She’s 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 116 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Prado is asked to contact RPDPS at 707-584-2600.

