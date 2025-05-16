Search effort continues for missing 79-year-old hiker in San Mateo County

article

Additional search teams will assist in the continuing effort to locate a hiker who went missing in a San Mateo County open-preserve on May 1.

Missing since May 1

What we know:

On Friday, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said additional personnel will be deployed this weekend to search for 79-year-old Elaine McKinley. McKinley, who suffers from dementia, became separated from a group of hikers while they were in Portola Valley's Windy Hill Open Space Preserve.

Last week, after six days of searching, sheriff's officials scaled the effort back to a limited phase, but assured the search will continue indefinitely or until the woman is found.

Now, through a mutual aid request, nearly 100 specially trained search and rescue volunteers from across the region will canvass the area in a coordinated operation, sheriff's officials said.

The search effort will continue to use drones, horses and specialized K-9 teams.

Increased law enforcement presence

The sheriff's office also wants to alert the public about the increased law enforcement presence around the preserve this weekend. The parking lot off of Portola Road will be closed to the public Friday through Sunday afternoon. However, the preserve will remain open and accessible through the Skyline Boulevard entrance.

There have been no confirmed sightings of McKinley since her disappearance.

The Source San Mateo County Sheriff's Office news release