Search effort scaling back for missing 79-year-old hiker with dementia

The search for a missing 79-year-old hiker, in a Peninsula open-space preserve, has entered its sixth day on Tuesday. Sheriff's officials say the search effort has shifted to a limited phase.

Scaling back

What we know:

Elaine McKinley became separated from a group of hikers last Thursday while they were at Portola Valley's Windy Hill Open Space Preserve. McKinley suffers from dementia.

Officials with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said on day six of the search, that while the search continues, at sunset, the search transitions to a "limited continuous search phase."

The decision was made in accordance with best practice regarding search and rescue efforts, the sheriff's office said. They explained the phase means the search continues "indefinitely or until the missing person is located, but with resources that are scaled down compared to the initial, more intense phase."

The sheriff's office, partner agencies and more than 500 specialized search and rescue volunteers have been searching for the woman since she went missing. Officials said despite exhaustive efforts there have been no confirmed sightings of the missing hiker.

The search will now scale back to 80 search and rescue personnel, in addition to personnel from the sheriff's office.

The backstory:

McKinley was last seen on May 1 along the Lost Trail in the preserve, officials said.

Search teams are equipped with drones, horses, tracking and trailing K-9s, off-road bikes and motorcycles, planes and specialized mapping software, the sheriff's office said. Teams continue to make an effort to search the accessible terrain.

A photo of McKinley was shared, depicting the missing woman wearing what she had on when she was last seen. She was wearing a red zip-up jacket.

On Monday, the missing woman's younger sister told KTVU she was in disbelief. She described her sister as humble, but strong and determined as well as someone who had worked in health care.

People involved in the search effort have come from as far as Yolo, Placer, Butte and Nevada counties.