Police in Colma were briefly asking for help as they looked for a missing 16-year-old who has a developmental disability and medical condition.

The teen was last seen near Serramonte Boulevard and Junipero Serra Boulevard on Tuesday at around 11 a.m., Colma police said on X, formerly known as Twitter. He was found later in the afternoon, the police tweeted after 3 p.m.

KTVU has removed his name and photo now that police said he was located.