2nd avalanche hits Palisades Tahoe resort

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Sierra Tahoe
Deadly Tahoe avalanche kills skier

Point Reyes resident Kenneth Kidd has been identified as the skier killed in Wednesday's Palisades Tahoe's avalanche.

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. - One day after a deadly avalanche hit the Palisades Tahoe ski resort in Olympic Valley, a second slide occurred. No one was injured, officials said.

A report came in on Thursday at around 12:30 p.m. of an avalanche near Wolverine Bowl on the Alpine side of the ski resort, said a spokesperson for Palisades Tahoe. The Summit lift and the terrain were immediately closed after the report.

There were no guests or employees injured in the latest avalanche, though ski patrol conducted beacon, probe, and dog team searches according to protocol.

The day prior, 66-year-old Kenneth Kidd, with ties to the Bay Area and the Tahoe area, was killed, and several others were trapped after an avalanche struck near the iconic KT-22 lift.

Before the resort opened on Thursday, a ski patrol team had conducted avalanche hazard mitigation, including shots from a 105mm howitzer and ski-cutting through the area.

After the second avalanche occurred and searches were completed, the lift was reopened.

No cause has yet been determined in either of the avalanche incidents.

