Second presidential debate scrapped after Trump pulls out of virtual showdown

The Commission on Presidential Debates reportedly canceled the second presidential debate between Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

The commission scrapped the Oct. 15 event altogether after Trump rejected plans for a virtual town hall debate instead of an in-person matchup, according to the Wall Street Journal.

After the first presidential debate of the election season on Sept. 29, the non-partisan panel decided to change the format of the remaining debates to "ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”

Shortly after the commission's announcement, President Trump revealed that he and his wife Melania tested positive for COVID.-19.

The chair of the Commission on Presidential Debates told The Associated Press Thursday that the final debate, scheduled for Oct. 22, was still slated to go on with both candidates present as planned.