Second suspect arrested in string of Gilroy arsons, police say
GILROY -
A second suspected arsonist linked to a series of fires in Gilroy is now in custody, according to Gilroy Police Department.
Authorities were investigating a series of blazes that occurred over the span of a week, believing they were intentionally set.
A total of 10 fires began during the week of July 4 and continued throughout the week, raising suspicions that they were actually arsons, according to police.
Authorities arrested 26-year-old Chase Harlow in connection with a fire at a CVS pharmacy. However, surveillance video showed a different suspect at some of the other fire scenes.
Fire locations included a burned trailer behind a Cardenas Market, several dumpsters, and several fences.
No further details were available about Tuesday's arrest at the time of publication.
This is a developing news story.