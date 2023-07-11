Second suspect arrested in string of Gilroy arsons, police say



A second suspected arsonist linked to a series of fires in Gilroy is now in custody, according to Gilroy Police Department.



Authorities were investigating a series of blazes that occurred over the span of a week, believing they were intentionally set.

A total of 10 fires began during the week of July 4 and continued throughout the week, raising suspicions that they were actually arsons, according to police.

Authorities arrested 26-year-old Chase Harlow in connection with a fire at a CVS pharmacy. However, surveillance video showed a different suspect at some of the other fire scenes.

Fire locations included a burned trailer behind a Cardenas Market, several dumpsters, and several fences.



No further details were available about Tuesday's arrest at the time of publication.

This is a developing news story.