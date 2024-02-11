Section of El Camino Real closed since Christmas fire to reopen

article

Los Altos police say all lanes of the eastbound section of El Camino Real between San Antonio Road and Sherwood Avenue are scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. Monday morning after being closed due to the demolition of a building.

This section of El Camino Real has been shut down since early Christmas morning due to a three-alarm fire that destroyed the commercial building there.

Demolition on the building began Jan. 24 and traffic on the avenue between San Antonio Road and Sherwood Avenue was prohibited.

The bike lane and sidewalk directly in front of 4600 El Camino Real will still remain closed, according to the city.