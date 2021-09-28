Semi-truck takes out power pole in Lafayette, road closed through Wednesday morning

article

A semi-truck pulled down a power pole near 781 Moraga Road on Tuesday evening in a solo vehicle accident, resulting in 2,500 residents in the area without power.

Moraga Road between Sky Hy to Old Jonas is closed in both directions, and will re-open between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, said the Lafayette Police Department.

PG&E is assessing the cause of the outage. There is not an estimated time of restoration as of 9:30 p.m.

