Expand / Collapse search

Sen. Dianne Feinstein hospitalized in San Francisco

By Sarah Rumpf
Published 
California Politics
KTVU FOX 2

Sen. Feinstein announces retirement

Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced she will not seek reelection when her current term expires at the end of 2024. Feinstein, at 89, is the oldest member of Congress. She was first elected to the Senate in 1992.

SAN FRANCISCO - California Sen. Dianne Feinstein is receiving treatment for shingles in a San Francisco hospital, Fox News Digital has confirmed. 

"I was diagnosed over the February recess with a case of shingles. I have been hospitalized and am receiving treatment in San Francisco." Feinstein's office shared. "I hope to return to the Senate later this month."

Feinstein, 89, said she expects to make a "full recovery."

Dianne Feinstein retires: looking back on career of pioneering senator

Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced she will not seek re-election after her current term ends in 2024. Former Sen. Barbara Boxer joins KTVU to discuss Feinstein's legacy while KTVU's Brooks Jarrosz reviews some of the major moments in her career.

Shingles typically develops in older adults who had chicken pox, or the varicella-zoster virus, when younger. Its hallmark is a painful rash that clears up within a month in most cases, but could sometimes lead to nerve pain that can linger for longer.

Feinstein's office announced in February that she would not seek re-election in 2024. 