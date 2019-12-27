Sen. Elizabeth Warren brings presidential campaign to San Jose

Most presidential candidates that visit the Bay Area, both Republican and Democrat, mostly make fundraising stops in more expensive parts.

Senator Elizabeth Warren spent three hours at a home in East San Jose, talking about health care, taxes, and what she plans to do if she's elected into office.

The presidential hopeful arrived at the home on McGuinness Avenue without much fanfare around 11:30 a.m.

Warren spent some time at a daycare center near Story Road and Capitol Avenue as part of an event with the Union SEIU to see a day in the life of a child care worker.

She then held a half-hour round table in the backyard where workers asked her questions.

The union used the event to highlight recently signed bill by California Governor Gavin Newsom that takes effect Jan. 1. The bill allows for the first time, child care workers to unionize.

"You are truly the best walking, talking advertisement for why it is that workers need unions. And particularly workers who are scattered apart," Sen. Warren said.

Advertisement

Child care provider Rosa Carreno hosted Warren on Friday and has lobbied for the unionization in California.

"She was fantastic. She joined in with the children. She helped me serve the children. She sat with the children. She's just amazing," Carreno said.

The international president of the union came from Washington to attend the event and Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez was also there.

The union said it's all part of its endorsement process and the fourth time it's hosted such an event with a presidential candidate.

They've held similar events with Bernie Sanders, Beto O'Rourke and former presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Senator Warren said she was in California already celebrating Christmas with her grandchildren.