Sen. Feinstein sues late husband's estate

Sen. Dianne Feinstein accuses the trustees of her late husband's estate of financial and elder abuse in a recently filed lawsuit.

Feinstein's daughter, Katherine Feinstein, has power of attorney for her mother and filed the complaint on her behalf.

Richard Blum, an investment banker who was Feinstein's husband, died last year.

The lawsuit claims that trustees have not distributed payments to Feinstein as required. The lawsuit seeks to remove them from their position.

Attorneys representing the trustees told the San Francisco Chronicle that they have "acted ethically and appropriately at all times."