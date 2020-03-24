Several Bay Area restaurants participate in ‘Great American Takeout’

Some small mom and pop owned restaurants have taken a hit to their bottom line during the stay at home order that was issued to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I think it’s really important now more than ever to be very supportive of our community,” said Kaitlyn Kolacy, General Manager of Gioia Pizzeria, which has several locations in the Bay Area

The restaurant is taking part in the Great American Takeout, which is put on by a coalition of eateries to encourage people who are adhering to the stay at home order to support local businesses.

With concern about the spread of the coronavirus still top of mind, restaurant workers tell us that their top priority is cleanliness.

“We’re doing the best we can to keep everything sanitized in house by going around every 30 minutes with sanitizer solution, touching every surface, wiping down our register, our employees are wearing gloves in every single different side of the service, washing their hands constantly,” Kolacy told Tuesday afternoon.

At “Paradise Park Café” on the corner of San Pablo and Alcatraz in Oakland, the dining area sits empty but the doors are open for takeout and delivery orders.

The owner told KTVU that her staff of 70 that is split between four locations has dwindled to just 15 because of staff layoffs when business slowed to 20% of normal due to the stay at home order.

Advertisement

“Our strategy is to ‘eek’ along as long as we can and hope that federal assistance will come in at some point and that the ‘shut-in’ order will subside at some point,” said Rachel Herbert. “We’re just playing it really close to the bone and shooting from the hip.”

Other locally-owned restaurants across the Bay Area have found success. California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control last week temporarily eased regulations on alcohol sales while the stay at home order is in effect.

“We’re following those rules and we’re putting our cocktails in small mason jars and telling our customers when they get home, give it a little shake and poor it over ice,” said Sarah Kirnon, owner of Miss Ollie’s in Old Oakland.

Restaurant owners hope that the Great American Takeout initiative will remind people to support small restaurant owners while they are sheltered in place at home during the coronavirus pandemic.