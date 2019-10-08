Several inmates and deputies hospitalized in suspected fentanyl exposure at SF county jail

article

A number of San Francisco sheriff’s deputies and jail inmates were hospitalized Tuesday following a suspected fentanyl exposure, according to officials.

At 5:33 p.m. deputies discovered an unresponsive inmate at the Hall of Justice County Jail. Jail officials said deputies began administering CPR and called the fire department to the scene.

Firefighters gave the inmate and four other inmates, who showed symptoms of exposure to the narcotic, Narcan.

Sheriff’s officials said the deputies who administered CPR were also exposed to the fentanyl. Five deputies were initially transported to area hospitals, including Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and two other locations. Three additional deputies later showed symptoms and were also transported to hospitals.

Four of the deputies have since been released and are recovering.

Jail officials did not specify the number of inmates affected, but said they were all conscious and under observation.

The sheriff’s department has cleared the area and shut down a room entrance, but still needs to contaminate the area.