Several separate car fires in Tenderloin neighborhood, police investigating

Several car fires were in flames Sunday morning in San Francisco, according to authorities.

San Francisco police said they responded to the first car fire around 5:13 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Ellis Street. An empty vehicle was engulfed in flames and was put out by the San Francisco Fire Department. Then another fire was reported just four minutes later in the 400 block of Eddy Street.

That car was also unoccupied and put out by San Francisco Fire before police arrived.

Then, around 5:41 a.m. a third car fire was reported in the 300 block of Jones Street. That car too was empty and SFFD extinguished the fire before officers arrived.

No arrests have been made for any fire.

SFFD says there were at least four separate fires. Police are investigating the cause of the fires.

Anyone with information about these car fires is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 beginning with the message SFPD.