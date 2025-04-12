Several shot near UC Davis campus on Picnic Day

At least three people were shot near UC Davis Saturday afternoon, according to Davis police.

The shooting occurred at Community Park on 201 E. 14th St., around a mile north of the campus, university officials said.

There is a heavy police presence at the scene, and Davis police are asking people to avoid the area.

The university said there is no credible threat to campus.

What we don't know:

It's unclear the extent of the victims' injuries and how many suspects are involved. At this time, no one has been arrested for the shooting.

It's also unknown if anyone involved in the incident is affiliated with the university.

UC Davis hosted its annual Picnic Day on Saturday, an open-house celebration for current and prospective students, families, and alumni, that draws in thousands to the area, KCRA reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.